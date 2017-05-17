Charles Krauthammer: Defending Trump Gets 'Your Limbs Sawed Off'

Charles Krauthammer said surrogates defending Trump have been "left humiliated and contradicted."

Host Bret Baier set up his "Special Report" panel debate by outlining the complaints of leaks coming from the White House, but added, "...but now it seems like there are real questions about what was said to Comey if these memos were accurate."

Krauthammer made a jest about McConnell and then explained why Republicans aren't coming out en masse to defend Trump from the latest leak.

"I think what is really stunning is that nobody, not even from the White House, has come out under their own name in the defense of the president," he said.

"You don't see any Republicans on camera. That is totally understandable. they have watched over the last ten days people who went out on a limb on the Comey firing and said it was the result of the memo from the deputy Attorney General, they had the limbs sawed off by Donald Trump himself without a flinch and were left humiliated and contradicted. "

"So, who is going to step out now and defend the president in these denials which could very well be true, when you have seen what happened to Republicans who stepped out into denials on two cases and were left like on an ice flow off Norway."

Those are very cold waters, my friends.

Trump can force his staffers and Communications team go on air and defend him, but so far Republicans are staying silent.

Well, actually some are finding their voices like Rep. Amash, who if Trump did pressure Comey to end an investigation into Gen. Flynn, said "yes" to the notion of impeachment.

And Sen. John McCain said, "I think it's reaching the point where it's of Watergate size and scale..."