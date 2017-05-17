Representative Calls For Impeachment On House Floor

The Democrat from Texas is recognized.

REP AL GREEN: Mr. Speaker, the American people are a part of this democracy. This is a participatory democracy. The American people don't participate on election day only. The American people participate daily and this is your day to act. This is your day. I'm speaking to the American people. It is time for you to act. It is time for you to let us know where you stand. I've seen a poll that indicates that a majority now of those being polled are for impeachment. And I've seen another poll that says a plurality of those. Whether it's majority or plurality, let's let the American people weigh in. The American people should speak up, speak out, stand up so that we will get a sense of what the American people want. This is not something to be taken lightly. And I do not. I think that this is one of the highest callings that a member of Congress has to address. I believe that this is where your patriotism is shown, where you demonstrate to the American people where you really stand. So I take this stand. It's a position of conscience for me. And I have not talked to another person in Congress about this. Each member of Congress has to make his or her own decisions. This is not about my encouraging other people to do things other than the American people. This is about my position. This is about what I believe. And this is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached. For those who do not know, impeachment does not mean that the president would be found guilty. It simply means that the house of representatives will bring charges against the president. It's similar to an indictment but not quite the same thing. Once the president is impeached, then the senate can have a trial to determine the guilt-- whether he's guilty or not guilty to be more specific. But the House of Representatives has a duty that it can take up and that is of impeachment. I stand for impeachment of the president. How can you weigh in? Well, you can contact my good friends over at Free Speech for People and at this organization, they have a petition. The petition would allow you to weigh in and become a part of the nearly 1 million people who have already said the president ought to be impeached. You can weigh in at impeach Donald Trump now.com. And believe me, if a plurality of the people are saying it now and that's the poll I really put my emphasis on, the one that says a plurality says that the president should be impeached were more than 40%. I think that can grow. Once you weigh in, American people, there will be a difference in the attitudes about this. I want to thank you, Mr. Speaker, for this opportunity...because but for this opportunity you might not hear any voice. I am a voice in the wilderness but I assure you that history will vindicate me. I assure you that righteousness will prevail. I assure you that no lie can live forever, and that truth crushed to Earth will rise again. I yield back my time.

UPDATE: The first Republican congressman has come forward to say impeachment is a possibility.