Krauthammer: It's Like Trump 'Perp Walked Comey Out Of The FBI Building In Handcuffs'

Fox News' Special Report With Bret Baier took the news of Comey's firing with as much disbelief as any other news organization.

During their panel discussion earlier in the segment Fox News' Charles Krauthammer was flummoxed by the whole thing and couldn't believe Trump fired Comey for something he did in July of 2015 against Hillary Clinton. he kept repeating how "inexplicable' and implausible' this whole episode was.

Krauthammer said they could have told Comey the firing was coming during the transition if that were the case.

Charles said, "Do we really believe after all these months that Donald Trump suddenly had to fire this guy because he damaged Hillary back in July?"

Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News said, "What if this is a move to chill leaks. If you're at the FBI right now are you going to be scared to death to leak anymore information, any information at all about this FBI investigation. This could be a preemptive to chill leaks."

That kind of makes sense, but the only leaks that came out of the FBI were against Hillary during the election and most were hand-delivered to Rudy Giuliani.

Charles didn't buy her remarks saying "That's like using a hammer to get a gnat. -- like using an A-bomb to go after a guerrilla band."

But it's Trump, Charles.

Krauthammer continued, "The tone of this, the swiftness. 'You are terminated immediately.' You've got this image of him being perp-walked out of the FBI building in handcuffs."

Krauthammer again reiterated didn't believe the excuse of firing Comey over the handling of Hillary Clinton's case.

"Here you have Trump firing Comey for costing Hillary the election - this doesn't make any sense," he said.

Krauthammer was stumped about the timing of the firing also and said, "Why this way? And why was it done with malice?"

Indeed. Outside of Trump loyalists and surrogates, not one person believes any of the causes Trump claimed caused his immediate termination.