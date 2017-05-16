Jesse Watters On Comey: 'No Sex, No Money, No Dead Bodies - 'It's A Boring Scandal'

Jesse Watters, Bill O'Reilly's ex-flunkie told Fox News' The Five, that the since nobody in America knows who Comey is and without sex, booze or rock and roll, "It's a boring scandal."

This is the alternative world of Fox News.

Bret Baier, host of Special Report opened up the program by recapping the days events, including the NY Times blockbuster that Comey wrote memos after meetings with Donald and said Trump tried to get him to drop the Gen. Flynn investigation.

After Baier said this is a potentially damaging time for the Trump administration, it was Jesse's turn to take over.

"Bret, I want to put a little Watters World spin on this story -- If I went out tomorrow on the street and I asked ten people who James Comey was, I'd probably maybe get three, maybe four, who knew, depending on the neighborhood."

By the way, if 40% of Americans are aware of any law man or politician not living in the White House, that's a huge number.

Watters continued, "This is a scandal with no video, with no audio, with no sex, with no money, with no dead bodies. It's a boring scandal."

Boring for whom? Now we're rating the impact of a scandal based on Watters titillation scale?

He continued, "No one knows the deputy AG's name, no one can pronounce the Russian defense minister's name. There's memos, and which memo, and who sent what memo to who. No one is emotionally invested or can even understand this story, it's a process story now."

Now that's spin.

Is Jessie trying to get an interview for Sean Spicer's job? His co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle is up for the job, but maybe he can send in this video segment as an audition tape.

And to give the recently suspended Watters some facts, in a new NBC/WSJ poll, only 29% approved of Comey's firing and 30 % felt less favorably to Trump afterwards.

Americans are paying close attention to all these Trump scandals. Stick your head in the sand if you like, Jesse. That may be best for everyone.