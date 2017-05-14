Donald Trump Reportedly Wants Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle To Replace Sean Spicer

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s long record of sucking up to Donald Trump may finally be paying off for her!

Slate reported today:

When President Trump launched a Washington scandal by firing his FBI director, he knew just whom to blame. It wasn’t his own decision-making, of course. Instead he blamed “the bipartisan condemnation of his action on the failures of his embattled and overworked communications team,” reports the New York Times. The paper says Trump has grown so frustrated by some members of his team that he is considering “the most far-reaching shake-up of his already tumultuous term.”

According to Slate, “Trump has told allies that he wants Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle” to replace current Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Guilfoyle seems to have been auditioning for the job even before Trump’s election. On New Year’s Eve, 2015, Guilfoyle was so busy swooning over Trump she missed the Times Square countdown. On one show in February, she conspicuously gushed over Trump adviser Steve Bannon, defended Trump’s Muslim ban as “not discriminatory on its face or in any way,” attacked former acting Attorney General Sally Yates (fired by Trump) as “a political joke” and suggested that dissent should be prohibited.

Oh, and Guilfoyle is a Vladimir Putin fan, too.

But I’d be leery of mistaking her sucking up for sincerity. According to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Fox News and former CEO Roger Ailes, contributor Julie Roginsky alleged that Ailes told her Guilfoyle “would get on her knees for anyone.”

Watch Guilfoyle miss the New Year’s Eve countdown below, from Fox’s December 31, 2015 New Year’s Eve coverage.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!