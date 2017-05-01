Confirmed: Bill Shine Out At Fox News

By Karoli Kuns
Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out.

Rupert Murdoch sent out a terse memo which said, "Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today. I know Bill was liked and respected by everybody at Fox News. We will miss him."

Suzanne Scott will become president of programming, Jay Wallace will be president of news.

What makes this resignation interesting is Sean Hannity, who pledged full fealty to Shine last week on Twitter, insisting that Shine was being set up by someone inside the organization.

Will Hannity stay or go now? Could we get that lucky? And will Fox News "evolve" or can we count on it being just as bad as it has always been?

I think we know the answer to that. Here's Gabe Sherman, describing how this went down.


