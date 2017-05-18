Fox Yakkers Find Silver Lining In Special Counsel Appointment: Benghazi Could Be Reopened!

Fox yakkers Stuart Varney and Andrew Napolitano are not happy campers about the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel in the Russia investigation.

Napolitano, however, found a bit of a silver lining.

"We will not know the progress of this. We're not going to get snapshots of it halfway through like we did with the Hillary Clinton investigation," Napolitano snarled.

He continued, "[Mueller] can re-examine Hillary Clinton, he can re-examine Benghazi, he can go anywhere he wants that is arguably related to the credibility of the Justice Department, to Mike Flynn, to Donald Trump."

Oh, my! How do you get from Trump and Russia to Benghazi, anyway?

After offering that balm to bruised viewers, Napolitano got down to the brass tacks, though.

"The president's probably going to need his own lawyer, because they're going to want to interrogate him, and White House counsel and the Justice Department cannot represent him during those interrogations," he told Varney.

Varney asked whether this gives Democrats ample opportunity to "stop and block everything."

"The issues...we care so dearly about -- health care reform, tax reform, all of that -- probably won't happen...before the elections of 2018," he mourned.

And then the truth bomb, if any viewers were still watching and not weeping inconsolably into their hankies. "If it doesn't, how can the Republicans claim they deserve to still dominate the Congress when they can't govern now."

So, let's review. It's mostly terrible that there is a special counsel investigating Trump-Russia, except that they could possibly revisit Benghazi and more. That's the good news.

The bad news? Republicans are dead in the water because of the criminal activities of their president.

Awwww.