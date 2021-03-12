Media Bites
Fox News Vows: We Will Not Wait Until July 4th To Celebrate!

Fox News hosts and pundits (and all other right wing media) have nothing to complain about since the Biden administration has been handling the pandemic competently, so they've taken to deny the severity of COVID, and are now complaining about waiting until July 4. For them, It is too much to bear to wait to begin socializing.

As the CDC cautions Americans not to relax their precautions even though infections and deaths from the virus are going down, and vaccine rates are going up, these miscreants are trying to instigate another wave of COVID destruction .

Fox Business' Stuart Varney used his 'My Word" segment to whine and bitch as if there is no pandemic any longer.

"Well, there goes Easter," Varney groused.

Whiner Varney claims wearing masks makes people anxious and fearful, when they should be running naked in the fields shouting freedom and looking for Easter eggs.

Noting that spring is right around the corner, Varney said, "We'll be traveling meeting, celebrating in family groups. inside and outside"

"That's the way it's going to be," he declared. "You think we're gonna stay huddled up for St. Patrick's Day?"

Oh, God forbid. Bars filled with people drinking alcohol hugging, laughing, and spewing virus juice all over each other.

That's the ticket to save America?

To those who listen to Varney and Hannity and all the rest: You reap what you sow.

Someday the Accountability Reaper will come calling for these horrible people.

