Heilemann: Pence Is Either Lying Or 'Wildly' Incompetent

The Morning Joe gang talked about how the latest Mike Flynn revelations also implicate Vice President Mike Pence.

Scarborough said he should have known about Flynn because he was running the transition team, and was also present when Donald Trump asked to meet with Comey in private.

"Bad for Pence either way," John Heilemann said.

"Either he knew and is lying, or didn't know and is wildly incompetent. Either way, not a great story for him. I will say it seems the import of the story, Michael Flynn's lawyer came out a couple months ago and said Michael Flynn has a story to tell. He's now starting to tell it. if this is the thing he's leaking, and there are other things he still is holding to offer in exchange for immunity, this means this isn't the worst of it."

Sounds right. Remember, Flynn doesn't even have immunity yet, and he's leaking the story about serving Turkey's interests instead of ours as an appetizer? Strange days, indeed.