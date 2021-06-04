Morning Joe Ridicules Mike Pence: 'Who Needs A Job That Bad?'

"Here is what former vice president Mike Pence said about the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Joe Scarborough said this morning in kicking off this segment.

MIKE PENCE: January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured. And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States. You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies and the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans!

"Donald Trump knew that Mike Pence's life was in danger, and maybe, maybe he also knew that Mike Pence's children's life, that they were in danger as well, and his wife was in danger," Scarborough said.

"And maybe he knew that Mike Pence had been pulled away from the chamber and rushed downstairs with Secret Service people. and maybe, just maybe he tweeted something after knowing that they put their lives in greater danger. 'But I will not sit here and watch people attack his back swing! It goes up slow, okay, and as it follows through, he does go, the weight is shifted from the right heel to the left through the ball. I will not sit here and watch him be attacked even though he tried to have me and my family killed,' " he jibed.

"The only thing missing there was the vice president complimenting Donald Trump's broad shoulders, which were a staple of his remarks," Jonathan Lemire said.

"And hands. They grip a golf club, seriously, you would think."

"Mike Pence there certainly seemed to underplay what happened, suggesting that the violence was quelled and the Capitol was secured after hours."

"This is not like opinion, this is a matter of fact. It's the time line. And Republicans will tell you that, as well as Democrats that were there. His life was endangered. He was chased out. He had Secret Service rushing him and hiding his family when Donald Trump found out about that, I don't know the exact time, 2:23 in the afternoon or something, he, then knowing Pence was in danger, then tweeted something to stir up the crowds who were already chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"

"This wasn't a little misunderstanding, this wasn't 'you say potato, I say po-tah-to. This is about life and death. And he wants to get elected into a position? He wants the approval of people so badly he just lets that slip by?" Scarborough said.

"And President Trump of course, we know was watching cable coverage. He was fully aware of what was going on. He was fielding calls including from Kevin McCarthy, asking him to call off his supporters. We've seen the surveillance footage of the vice president and his family being rushed by Secret Service agents down a hallway and out to a secure room just seconds before some of the rioters reached there," Lemire said.

"His life was in danger and he is choosing to dismiss it and play up his relationship with Donald Trump. To this day, he said we talk frequently. Mike Pence had a heart procedure and didn't tell Trump ahead of time. Trump learned about it from media reports. Pence now saying they're speaking often. But it's clear again just that the grip that Trump still has on the party and how those, even those who clearly have reason to break from him, refuse to stay."

"Who needs a job that bad? Who needs the approval of any political party that badly? Who, who? I don't understand,"