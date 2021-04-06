Scarborough Scolds Teachers For Demanding Child Care Before Going Back To Work

Here's what I want to point out first: How many teachers have died of covid in this pandemic? At least 530, according to the American Federation of Teachers.

And how many morning show hosts have died? None, that I know of. And exactly how long has it been since Morning Joe was broadcasting from their own studio, with live guests? Uh huh.

Meanwhile, while Joe Scarborough is railing against teachers for demanding child care services before they go back to school, Mika is off traveling. In the South of France, as one does in the spring.

I'm not one of those people who sits and stews over rich people and their money -- at least, not until they display such utter obliviousness about the rest of us, and how arrogantly they decide how the rest of us should live.

As people began working from home, most daycare centers closed. Daycare workers were one of those segments hit hardest by the pandemic.

Do you suppose they have since all magically appeared like spring flowers, open and fully staffed by vaccinated workers?

That's all teachers are asking for: Competent, dependable, safe environments for their own children. Even people who can afford to vacation in France should understand that.

"As for not following science, you should be angry at mayors and teachers' unions and other leaders who are not following science now, who have been told by one medical person after another that schools should reopen and let me say again, there is a mental health crisis sweeping America," Scarborough pontificated today.

"And now they're saying, oh, and we're not going to go back to school until you give us child care. And saying derogatory things, if you remember what happened, I think it was in San Francisco, where members were saying derogatory things about parents. Jonathan Lemire, you almost get the sense that some of these people are using covid as an excuse to not go back to school.

"Because they would have never said that before Anthony Fauci said they need to go back to school. I would have never said that before they got the go ahead from health care officials to go back to school. I would have never said that when scientists are saying it's better for schools to be open than closed. But they all said that and they've been saying that for months."

Scarborough got to use Donald Trump as a punching bag for four years, but now that he's gone, he's right back to spouting mindless Republican talking points. Even though he claims he's not a Republican anymore.