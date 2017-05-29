Happy Memorial Day. I can't think of a better way to remember the sacrifice of so many than with the speech of Mr. Khizr Khan from last summer. Never forget.

And now on with the round up...

Balkinization: The primary legal reference work Blackstone defines emoluments very differently than Trump.

Strangely Blogged: OMFG, This TrumpWorld Grab-Bag

Booman Tribune: Keeping The Faith

Yes! Magazine: Paranoid and Scared After Watching the 'The Handmaids Tale'? Good.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (free player at the link).

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.