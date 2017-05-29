Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Happy Memorial Day. I can't think of a better way to remember the sacrifice of so many than with the speech of Mr. Khizr Khan from last summer. Never forget.

And now on with the round up...

Balkinization: The primary legal reference work Blackstone defines emoluments very differently than Trump.

Strangely Blogged: OMFG, This TrumpWorld Grab-Bag

Booman Tribune: Keeping The Faith

Yes! Magazine: Paranoid and Scared After Watching the 'The Handmaids Tale'? Good.

Round up by Frances Langum / Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (free player at the link).

Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV