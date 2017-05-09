Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Round & round we go ...

Fascism & "The Cyber": Pro Publica on "How One Major Internet Company Helps Serve Up Hate on the Web: Cloudflare, a prominent San Francisco outfit, provides services to neo-Nazi sites like The Daily Stormer, including giving them personal information on people who complain about their content." Maybe that's where Her Majesty Mrs. Trump will start her anti cyber-bullying campaign.

The Rectification of Names on Russian money & Trumpy.

The Mahablog on Chinese money & Trumpy.

At Shareblue, Kaili Joy Gray dismisses Princess Ivanka's "listening tour".

Aggregated by M. Bouffant, who also aggregates at Web of Evil.


