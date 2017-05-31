Right Wingers' Outrage Over Kathy Griffin Proves They're Despicable Hypocrites

Kathy Griffin has been fired by CNN for crossing the line with her Trump photo shoot.

After the news of the crude photos came out, Griffin was expectedly attacked by the entire right wing conservarazzi as well as main stream media.

She immediately posted a heartfelt apology on Twitter, but knowing how the right wing works, no apology would do. They needed a scalp to at least blunt some of the never ending news about Trump's dysfunctional administration and the many ties to Russia.

Trump went so far as to use his eleven-year old son, Barron to attack Griffin with. That's a disgusting move of epic proportions by him if you've ever watched Trump at all for any sustained period of time, but whatever.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

There is no bottom to his immoral behavior, especially coming from the man who refused to apologize for being the King of the birthers, a blatant racist attack on President Obama's heritage to delegitimatize his presidency and make him appear "other worldly" and unworthy of the Oval office.

Instead, he took credit for ending the controversy he helped perpetuate.

Trump didn't have a problem with Ted Nugent for calling President Obama a "subhuman mongrel" -- the one time Nugent actually apologized for his horrific behavior.

Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2012

Let's do a little word replacement, shall we?

"Kathy Griffin was obviously using a figure of film, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @realDonaldTrump"

By the way, Ted Nugent is a repeat offender of the despicable with his endless disgusting attacks on Democrats. In 2007, he said this on tour:

"Hey Obama, you might want to suck on one of these you punk? Obama, he's a piece of shit and I told him to suck on one of my machine guns. Let's hear it for them. I was in NY and I said hey Hillary, you might want to ride one of these into the sunset you worthless bitch. Since I'm in California, I'm gonna find-- she might wanna suck on my machine gun! Hey, Dianne Feinstein, ride one of these you worthless whore. Any questions? Freeeeedom!"

Nugent is a right wing hero by the way and an NRA board member to boot.

Also calling ex Miss Universe a pig, slagging John McCain's service, calling Ted Cruz's father an assassin, "grab em by the..." https://t.co/ZvVAhO0bhg — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 31, 2017

I guess Trump forgot how he likes to sexually assault women because he's a celebrity and can get away with it.

To defend himself from his own words, Trump said this during a CNN presidential debate.

"I'm not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people, but this is locker room talk."

Maybe Kathy Griffin was involved in a little bit of comedy "locker room talk' too.

For every immoral and depraved word that comes out of the mouths of right wing politicians, pundits and talk show hosts, when they are called on it they whine about how "political correctness" is destroying America.

Ben Carson used the "political correctness" theme endlessly as a Republican presidential candidate.

If @kathygriffin was a conservative, conservatives would be screaming about "political correctness." — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) May 31, 2017

If Kathy Griffin was a right wing comedian and made the same photos with President Obama, right wingers would be defending her right to do so even as Sarah Palin cried about the erosion of their 1st (and 2nd) amendment rights.

What cynical hypocrites they all are!