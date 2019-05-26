The New York Times Proves Again They're In The Pocket Of Trump

I want you to fully imbibe the irony of the above commercial for The New York Times and then look at this tweet from The New York Times' Politics account:
Um, it's an "existential question" to comply with a subpoena now?
Existential questions are questions like "Why do I exist?" and "What is love?" and "In the word 'scent', is it the 's' or 'c' that is silent?".
The word that The New York Times is missing is "compulsory." Complying with subpoenas is not an existential question, IT IS COMPULSORY.
But The New York Times' writers are so deeply invested into normalizing everything about the Trump administration, that they have fully entered the Upside Down and they write stories about people possibly, maybe (but probably not) respecting the rule of law and frame it as something legitimate and heartwrenching for the oh so glamorous Hope Hicks.