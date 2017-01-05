Sean Spicer Whines: The Press Play 'Who Can Stump The Chump’ During His Briefings

The most consistent attribute Trump's White House has shown during their first one hundred days is to attack the media viciously and with every opportunity than can get.

On Today's “CBS This Morning,” Spicer was asked what it was like during his press briefings and he replied, "It's intense."

Nora O'Donnell joked that Trump will keep him on because, "he's still has his job because he's getting good ratings and Spicer replied, "keep tuning in."

As the interview went on, Spicer complained about the tone the press was taking with him because they want headlines instead of information.

He's such a sensitive guy.

Charlie Rose asked about the tension between the press and the president and Spicer turned it back on the press, "They have a right-- and a duty, frankly, to ask tough questions and get to the bottom of things. I think there's a difference though-- about the tone that occurs sometimes. And-- and-- and attempt to try to get a headline rather than a story."

Gayle King cut in and said, "But sometimes what you're saying there at the podium doesn't appear to jive with the facts of what's been presented with whatever the issue is. And I'm wondering how you deal with that."

Spicer said he goes up "armed with the facts," but blamed the media for their intense encounters, "And sometimes it becomes a game of gotcha which is someone comes in and says, "Well, I know this instead." And that-- that's-- if that's the game it's who can stump the chump-- then that's not really-- an-- an exercise in trying to get to the bottom of a situation."

He continued, "But if someone's trying to figure out how they can-- how they can sneak a fast one on us and say, "Did you know that line 78 of that bill had this provision in it?" Well, then that's an honest attempt to really understand the news. We're around all day long."

It's never the Trump administration's fault, but always the press.

Why can't they be nicer, watch their tone, ask with deference and use their "alternative facts" no matter how many lies Spicer is forced to tell.

How dare the media inspect provisions within a bill the White House is promoting.

White House press briefings have always been contentious since I've been covering them since 2004. Conservatives challenged and attacked every one fop President Obama's people as were George Bush's.

It's the job of the media to question any administration, but the Trump administration wants questions to be labeled "fake news" whenever anyone tries to hod them accountable.

Sean Spicer just explained that quite clearly.

If the moniker "chump" fits...