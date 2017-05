What a toddler.

Donald Trump tweeted this morning that (since he can't make a deal that gets all the Republican votes that are the majority of the US Congress, both houses) he wants the rules changed so he can get anything he wants through the Senate with 51 votes.

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

This while Paul Ryan was trying, desperately, to paint the spending bill as a "win."

The shade from some Democrats on the Hill was real:

How could a shutdown be good, with parks closed, gov't services unavailable and people furloughed? Answer: Golf at Mar-a-lago unaffected. pic.twitter.com/wUxImQJfUq — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 2, 2017

.@repjoecrowley: @POTUS is calling for a govt shutdown - must be getting under his skin with wins in spending bill https://t.co/6CEjv1wk5A pic.twitter.com/SjY7mC6RlF — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) May 2, 2017

Mr. President, the last government shutdown cost our economy $24 billion. There’s no such thing as a “good shutdown.” https://t.co/icyiNaEX1e — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 2, 2017