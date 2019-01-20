McConnell Is At The Mercy Of Trump, And Trump Is At The Mercy Of Ann Coulter

It's hard to know which mythology of Trump that the media is more swayed by: that Trump is a self-made billionaire, that he's a great dealmaker, or the benefit of the doubt that he's legitimately trying to compromise to get a deal done for his wall.

Whichever you choose, the fact remains that much of the mainstream media coverage of the government shutdown is heavily muddied by lies, myths and a lot of propaganda.

But thank all that is holy for Joy Reid and her panel's point-by-point takedown of just how ridiculous it is to try to "both sides" this debate. Because this is not about the Democratic majority in the House vs. Trump. This is Trump vs. the insane rightwing noise machine punditry. This is America vs. Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh.

And sadly, Trump is catering to them instead of us.

But don't lose sight in all of this that Mitch McConnell could end this too. He has veto-proof agreement in the Senate to pass a spending bill. He could override Trump's insistence to include monies for his wall and end whatever leverage Trump thinks he could have by keeping the government shut down.

But he's won't do that. He's abdicated his job to Trump and Trump has abdicated his to Ann Coulter.

And that means Americans are screwed.