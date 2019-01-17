Will MAGA Follow Trump, Or Ann Coulter?

Never has so much been lost over so morally small a pair of people as Donald Trump and Ann Coulter.

The Trump shutdown, it turns out, isn't about the wall, immigration, or government spending. It's about making sure Donald Trump knows his strings are held by Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh. They made his so-called presidency, they say, and if he doesn't "build a wall" he will lose the support they built up for him.

In a truly creepy interview with Vice News Tonight, Ann Coulter was half threatening and half flirting (ew) with Vice News reporter Michael Moynihan. Moynihan's eyes break contact several times; even Ann's own enthusiasm with her schtick seems waning. She has zero sympathy for furloughed government workers:

"Oh, gosh, they’ll have to wait a few months before they know fully well they’re going to be paid in full,” Coulter said. “Look, I’m not in favor of this, but previous shutdowns have been much more difficult. More Americans die from drug overdose every year than died in the entire course of the Vietnam War, and the vast majority of those drugs are being brought in because we have a wide-open border. I care more about that than I care about the Yosemite gift shop being open."

She didn't talk about how those drug overdoses are often opioids prescribed by doctors and pushed by big pharma, but when has Ann let facts get in the way of her self-promotion?

She also called Donald Trump the worst negotiator and said his presidency would be "dead, dead, dead" if he doesn't build the wall.

Rep. Jackie Spier of California took to Twitter to show how weak the so-called president is compared to this fast-fading xenophobe:

Dear @AnnCoulter -- Please tell the President it's OK to open up the government. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 15, 2019

Donald Trump is weak. The end.