Ann Coulter Wishes The Military Would Shoot An Immigrant To Send A Message

After Ann Coulter called Trump lazy and an ignoramus for not following through on some of his xenophobic immigration policies, Trump decided to send the National Guard to the border in an effort to calm the waters among his most ardent supporters.

That has taken Coulter to a much darker place.

Are they going to shoot the illegals? Just standing there doesn't do a thing. We need to do what Israel does: immediate detention and removal. https://t.co/byXxDbG2po — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Ann Coulter joined the Lars Larson radio show to demean Trump's National Guard ploy and told the right-wing host that a show of blood was much preferred.

Larson asked if Trump’s move is “a start in the right direction" and she said, “I don’t think so, what are they going to do, shoot the illegals? I mean, both Obama and Bush did this too. No, there’s a reason the chant was ‘we want a wall,’ we don’t want to use the military to process illegals and let them into the country.”

Larson disagreed with her characterization and called the National Guard a visual deterrent to those seeking to cross the border.

Coulter replied, “I don’t know, we’ll see, if I were an illegal—I mean, unless they’re going to shoot one and send a message to the rest, as Voltaire’s line in Candide is—‘We hang one to encourage the others’—if you shoot one to encourage the others, maybe they’ll learn, but otherwise, we’ll see, we’ll see.”

She also mocked Trump's earlier statements of loving Dreamers and doesn't want the military doing "La Raza's job."

What a gal, that Ann.