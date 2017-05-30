Trump Tweets At Midnight: 'Covfefe,' Everyone!

One might have expected The Donald to be snug in his bed somewhere in the White House tonight, but apparently he has some stress or indigestion or something, so he found his phone and began to tweet. And I mean that literally.

I am using an image with a link to the tweet because I doubt it will remain there for very long, but I think Trump may have just invented a new verb -- "covfefe".

Twitter, of course, took it all in stride.

Life covfefes at you fast https://t.co/CkeDhC9IO8 — Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) May 31, 2017

The plan to review Trump's tweets is off to a great start pic.twitter.com/EtlSZKahx3 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) May 31, 2017

Covfefe

Cough-fee-fee

(verb) The act of tweeting bullshit at midnight when you're supposed to be the leader of the free world — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

Covfefe is my favorite Real Housewife. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 31, 2017

"Come on little man, give me the phone"

"Don't wanna. Wanna tweet. Bigly." pic.twitter.com/VDMXRuqFZo — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 31, 2017

Was someone trying to pull the phone out of his hand when he wrote "covfefe"? Will that be the defining word of the #Trump presidency? https://t.co/qlNMCk2RcH — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) May 31, 2017

Say what you want about NATO or HILLARY or OBAMA, but NOBODY TALKS SHIT ABOUT COVFEFE!!! — david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017

This is the best way to end the day ever. Covfefe, and peace out.