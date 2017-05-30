Trump Tweets At Midnight: 'Covfefe,' Everyone!

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Tweets At Midnight: 'Covfefe,' Everyone!

One might have expected The Donald to be snug in his bed somewhere in the White House tonight, but apparently he has some stress or indigestion or something, so he found his phone and began to tweet. And I mean that literally.

I am using an image with a link to the tweet because I doubt it will remain there for very long, but I think Trump may have just invented a new verb -- "covfefe".

Twitter, of course, took it all in stride.

This is the best way to end the day ever. Covfefe, and peace out.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV