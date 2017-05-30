Trump Tweets At Midnight: 'Covfefe,' Everyone!
One might have expected The Donald to be snug in his bed somewhere in the White House tonight, but apparently he has some stress or indigestion or something, so he found his phone and began to tweet. And I mean that literally.
I am using an image with a link to the tweet because I doubt it will remain there for very long, but I think Trump may have just invented a new verb -- "covfefe".
Twitter, of course, took it all in stride.
This is the best way to end the day ever. Covfefe, and peace out.
Comments