It's Midnight In Washington

This ad by Eleven Films is devastating, not because they took Adam Schiff's closing argument and put images with it, but because of their choice of images. Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, his gestures, his childish behavior, his friend Rudy, and more.

The filmmakers have taken Schiff's imagery and added images. It's brilliant.

On this day when senators will vote to acquit Donald Trump of his high crimes and misdemeanors, effectively making all abuses of power above the law, the truth is a refreshing change.

Shame on every one of them.