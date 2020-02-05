It's Midnight In Washington, And This Needs To Go Viral Today

We know that today, a Republican Senate will vote unanimously to acquit the worst president ever. We can't stop them.

But we can make sure that everywhere they turn, or their families, or their staffers, or their neighbors, they will be faced with the truth of how history will see them.

"Your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel, and for all of history."

Eleven Films of Portland, Oregon made this. Let's get it out there today, any way we can. Facebook, Twitter, email.

Remind them: They're complicit. And history won't lie.