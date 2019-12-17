Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Activism
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

If You Can't Go To Tonight's Impeachment Marches, Call Your Senators

If you care about democracy, stand up and be counted today.
By Susie Madrak
If You Can't Go To Tonight's Impeachment Marches, Call Your Senators

Rallies are planned tonight in over 500 cities. Will you be there? Check here for the protest near you.

If you can't make it, there's something you can do that's even more effective. If you have a Republican senator, CALL THEM. Turn up the heat. Tell them we're watching any senator who doesn't honor his oath to consider the evidence during the impeachment trial in a non-partisan way.

Again: the primary goal isn't to force them to vote to convict. (We'd have to get every voter in the country to call to do that.) It's to ratchet up the pressure on the Republican caucus.

And believe me, you will. They will be counting those calls from now until the trial and reporting them to McConnell's office.

Don't make excuses. Don't talk yourself out of it. Just call. Your country needs you.


(202) 224-3121


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.