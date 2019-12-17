If You Can't Go To Tonight's Impeachment Marches, Call Your Senators

Rallies are planned tonight in over 500 cities. Will you be there? Check here for the protest near you.

If you can't make it, there's something you can do that's even more effective. If you have a Republican senator, CALL THEM. Turn up the heat. Tell them we're watching any senator who doesn't honor his oath to consider the evidence during the impeachment trial in a non-partisan way.

Again: the primary goal isn't to force them to vote to convict. (We'd have to get every voter in the country to call to do that.) It's to ratchet up the pressure on the Republican caucus.

And believe me, you will. They will be counting those calls from now until the trial and reporting them to McConnell's office.

Don't make excuses. Don't talk yourself out of it. Just call. Your country needs you.