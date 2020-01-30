Lifelong Kansas Voter Has A Message For Senators Roberts And Moran: Do Your Duty!

Senator Roberts and Senator Moran, I am a lifelong Kansas resident. I used to be a Republican.

Please do your duty and vote for witnesses and additional documents in the impeachment trial.

You work for the people of Kansas. You do not work for Donald Trump. Republicans in the Senate and the House have allowed President Trump to go unchecked for three years. If you do not vote for witnesses and documents, the impeachment trial is a sham. Even worse than that, you will give Trump even more power to break the norms and institutions of our country.

You have a responsibility to the people of Kansas. But it that doesn't motivate you, here's why it's in your best interest to vote for documents and witnesses:

Kansas is Changing

Kansas used to be one of the reddest states in the union, but our state is changing. Johnson County, our state's wealthiest and largest area, elected Sharice Davids to Congress. Davids is a lawyer, a former mixed martial artist, and first, openly LGBT Native American elected to the United States Congress. Representative Davids is the first Democrat elected to represent a Kansas congressional district in a decade. Both Republicans and Democrats are delighted with our new Congresswoman.

In the last election, Wichita--in the heart of Koch Country--elected a Democrat mayor! The ground is shifting quickly, and if your votes need to reflect the changes in the state.

Get Out of the GOP Bubble

There is an entire world outside of Fox News and the White House talking points. It's in your best interest to step outside the GOP bubble. There are real facts--not alternative facts--that require your attention. There are plenty of unbiased media sources that report the news in a non-partisan way.

You can't run from facts forever. Even Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano says there's enough evidence to prove Trump should be removed from office.

Ad Astra per Aspera

Our state motto, "Ad Astra per Aspera," is Latin for "to the stars through difficulties." The motto reflects that Kansas aspires to reach the unattainable; its dream is the realization of the impossible.

Senator Roberts and Senator Moran, you represent a state that fought against the forces of slavery and entered the Union three months before the Civil War as a free state.

During the Civil War, Kansas suffered the highest rate of fatal casualties of any Union state, because of the horrible battles over slavery.

Many people in our state have fought and died to do the right thing for our country. You can risk a few mean Tweets from our President. You are both good men. Don't let a bully like Donald Trump destroy our democracy.

Go to the stars through difficulties, and the people of the state will support you.