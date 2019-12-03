3 Easy Ways To Protect Yourself From Media Disinformation

America is at war. Russia and other hostile powers are making ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy now after successfully undermining our 2016 election. Here are 3 easy ways to protect yourself and those you love from media disinformation.

Don't Get Your News from Facebook or Any Social Media Sources

Don't get your news from Facebook and don't believe most of news sources you see on the social media network. Facebook is one of the worst offenders but overall be very skeptical of all news sources on social media. You don't really know where the so-called news sources are coming from.

A Facebook page with over a million followers called “I Love America” that featured patriotic themes, rippling flags and pro-Trump memes was shut down in October after it turned out to be run by Ukrainians.

Twitter accounts or Facebook pages with millions of followers are easy to fake. A high follower count doesn't mean the source is credible. To quote your mother:

If all your friends jumped off a cliff, would you follow them?

Educate Yourself on Media Bias and News Based on Facts

Media Bias/Fact Check is an independent online media outlet that is dedicated to educating the public on media bias and deceptive news practices. Media Bias/Fact Check follows a strict methodology for determining the biases of sources.

Funding for the organizations comes from donations and third party advertising.

Use Common Sense

Utilize your common sense. There are certain facts that are no longer under dispute.

These are the federal and congressional intelligence and national security groups that have stated that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and that Russia is planning to undermine the 2020 election.

Central Intelligence Agency

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

F.B.I.

National Security Agency

Justice Department

Department of Homeland Security

House Intelligence Committee

Senate Intelligence Committee

The United States intelligence experts on national security agree that our country continues to be attacked by Russia. Rudy Giuliani and Devin Nunes screaming loudly about "the deep-state" doesn't make it true.