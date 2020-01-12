Trump Demands Roberts Dismiss Impeachment Trial Because It 'Should Not Be Allowed To Proceed'

Politics
President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that Justice John Roberts should declare that impeachment charges against him are unconstitutional.
In an appearance on Fox News over the weekend, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani first made the suggestion that Roberts could kick off the president's impeachment trial by dismissing it.

"Great idea," Trump wrote Sunday morning as he tweeted out video of Giuliani's appearance. "This phony Impeachment Hoax should not even be allowed to proceed. Did NOTHING wrong. Just a partisan vote. Zero Republicans. Never happened before!"


