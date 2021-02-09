LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial 2, Day One

Just one month and a handful of days after Donald Trump incited an uprising that ended with six people dead, 140 cops injured, and a trashed Capitol building, his second impeachment trial in the Senate begins.

Today's proceedings will be a 4-hour debate on the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial after Trump leaves office, with a vote at the end which is likely to fall along party lines.

