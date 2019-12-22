Politics
Sen. Ron Johnson Can't Let Go Of 'Russia Hoax' Delusion

Poor Ron Johnson cannot accept reality: Russia continues to mess with our elections and Donald Trump is a Russian puppet.
By Red Painter
Senator Ron Johnson continues to be one of the biggest MAGA Trump Fluffers, denying Trump's obvious impeachable offenses, even in the face of evidence like the bombshell email directing the hold of $391M of military aid sent just 91 minutes after Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky about "doing us a favor, though."

When talking about Putin planting the idea to Trump that Ukraine messed in the 2016 election, and not Russia, Johnson continued parroting Russian/FOX propaganda even after ABC's This Week host Martha Raddatz read a quote from the Washington Post article:

"One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because “Putin told me.”

While Johnson has "no doubt that Russia interfered in the election", he adds that "Democrats and the media are carrying water for the false Russia hoax" which makes no sense at all. Both of his statements cannot be true. If Russia did interfere, it isn't a hoax. If it is a hoax, then he can't believe that they interfered.

Then he swivels to the DNC working with Ukraine, the old tired talking point that never dies. "“Listen, after 2016, we’re doing Putin’s work for him,” Johnson said. “Democrats and the media, you’re carrying the water for this false Russia hoax. Look at the disruption. Look at how distracted we all are based on a completely false narrative of Trump campaign’s collusion with Russia.”

Look at how a United States senator is trying to distract everyone from the truth, more like. This interview, even for Johnson, was a disaster.


