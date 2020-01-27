Time For Action: Pick Up The Phone Now And Call Your Senators

95% of the calls received today at Angus King’s office were calling for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial pic.twitter.com/CqjBvEKg48

The Bolton book excerpt throws a major monkey wrench into the Republican plan to get witnesses from testifying at the Senate impeachment trial. Now's the time to strike.

I told you last week: You have to pick up the phone and call. Even the Republicans keep track of calls pro and con, and report back to their leadership. Stop making excuses, just do it. It takes two minutes. We already know that not calling definitely doesn't work! Via the New York Times:

I went to the press gallery one afternoon to check out the tableau vivant. The visitors’ gallery was only half full, and there was none of the passion and titillation that infused the Clinton impeachment, which also, oddly enough, revolved around a power disparity between two people. One Democratic Senate staffer mourned the apathy. “Our phones aren’t ringing,” he told me. “Nobody cares. It’s the saddest thing ever.”



Call 202-224-3121

Have you called your Senators? 202-224-3121 gets you to the switchboard. If you think this is pointless, it’s not. It’s just as important to support your senator if your believe they’re on the right path as it is to share your views with one who you disagree with. Be counted. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 25, 2020

Call your Democratic senators to tell them to keep pushing. Call your Republican senators and tell them you want documents and witnesses. Just do it!

If you can't get through to the D.C. office, check the website and call a satellite office instead.

If your senator's voicemail is full, send a free fax to their office:

https://faxzero.com/fax_senate.php

You can also send a free fax to Mitch McConnell.

https://faxzero.com/fax_senate/M000355

Or use Resistbot:

We need an army. SHARE to allies far and near-Text REMOVE TRUMP to 50409 You will be prompted to text first name, last name and address and your email. Your Senator will receive a letter from you! It’s free. #bluearmy #bluewave #textwarriors @mddems https://t.co/IcRcoONkTP — Baltimore County Democratic Party (@BaltCoDemParty) January 26, 2020

I can tell you that when everyone's calling and faxing, the staffers get stressed and complain to their boss. That's how we get our message across.