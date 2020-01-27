Politics
Time For Action: Pick Up The Phone Now And Call Your Senators

It matters. Democratic senators need to know we want them to keep fighting for documents and witnesses, and Republican senators need to know they're taking a giant risk.
By Susie Madrak

The Bolton book excerpt throws a major monkey wrench into the Republican plan to get witnesses from testifying at the Senate impeachment trial. Now's the time to strike.

I told you last week: You have to pick up the phone and call. Even the Republicans keep track of calls pro and con, and report back to their leadership. Stop making excuses, just do it. It takes two minutes. We already know that not calling definitely doesn't work! Via the New York Times:

I went to the press gallery one afternoon to check out the tableau vivant. The visitors’ gallery was only half full, and there was none of the passion and titillation that infused the Clinton impeachment, which also, oddly enough, revolved around a power disparity between two people.

One Democratic Senate staffer mourned the apathy. “Our phones aren’t ringing,” he told me. “Nobody cares. It’s the saddest thing ever.”


Call 202-224-3121

Call your Democratic senators to tell them to keep pushing. Call your Republican senators and tell them you want documents and witnesses. Just do it!

If you can't get through to the D.C. office, check the website and call a satellite office instead.

If your senator's voicemail is full, send a free fax to their office:
https://faxzero.com/fax_senate.php

You can also send a free fax to Mitch McConnell.
https://faxzero.com/fax_senate/M000355

Or use Resistbot:

I can tell you that when everyone's calling and faxing, the staffers get stressed and complain to their boss. That's how we get our message across.

