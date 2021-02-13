Politics
BREAKING: Senate Acquits Donald Trump Of Incitement Of Insurrection

In a vote of 57-43, the Senate voted to acquit former president Trump of charges of incitement of violent insurrection against the Congress as it performed its constitutional duty of certifying the election.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Flickr/GageSkidmore

In a vote of 57-43, the Senate voted to acquit former president Trump of charges of incitement of violent insurrection against the Congress as it performed its constitutional duty of certifying the election. No one ever doubted the outcome, though there was some drama in the morning of the vote as there was the possibility of witnesses being called. But when that was settled, with an agreement to simply enter Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's statement as a written document, closing statements were made, and the inevitable vote ended in acquittal.

The seven Republican Senators who bucked the fascist pressure to acquit are:

Richard Burr
Bill Cassidy
Susan Collins
Lisa Murkowski
Mitt Romney
Ben Sasse
Pat Toomey

Time for the criminal courts to do their thing.

