Apology Issued To Girl Disqualified From Soccer Tournament Because She Looks Like A Boy
This was national news yesterday and continues to register disgust that this sort of crap still happens in 2017.
Source: Associated Press
The Nebraska State Soccer Association apologized to an 8-year-old girl who said her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she looks like a boy.
Omaha's Azzuri Cachorros girls club soccer team had advanced to a Springfield tournament's semifinals when it was suddenly disqualified over the weekend. Mili Hernandez told Omaha's WOWT-TV that tournament organizers thought she was a boy because of her short hair.
"Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy," Mili told the television station. "They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out."
The Nebraska State Soccer Association said in a statement late Monday that the Springfield soccer club's decision to disqualify Mili's team does not represent the association's core values of teamwork and inclusion.
Mili has since gained some major support from U.S. soccer legends Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.
Mili, don't EVER let anyone tell you that you aren't perfect just as you are.i won championships with short hair https://t.co/WlfL3EIPic
— Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 5, 2017
Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA . Be you!
— Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 5, 2017
