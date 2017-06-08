With Democrats Like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Who Needs Republicans?

The Left and the Right often converge when a common friend or foe suits both of their needs, usually for different reasons. This is known as the Horseshoe Theory, and as far as Congressional Democrats go, nobody seems to personify this more than Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard, one of Hawaii's 'Democratic' members of the House.

What's interesting about the Representative who made a controversial visit to see autocrat Bashar Al Assad in January is her acquiescence with the Trump Administration, on matters of Russia, curiously. This is taking a toll on her popularity among members of her own party in Hawaii. Meanwhile, the GOP seems smitten with Tulsi. Notice her distinctly opposite numbers from the other Hawaii Democrats, via Daily Kos.

Her pro-Trump leanings are likely responsible for this popularity shift. First, she was one of the only 'Democrats' who wouldn't sign a letter condemning Steve Bannon's position in the White House. Another reason is her disapproval of a special prosecutor on Trump-Russia.

Every member of the Hawaii Congressional delegation has called for a special prosecutor on Trump-Russia.... except @TulsiGabbard — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 10, 2017

Tulsi was even looking for a position in the Trump administration. She rubber stamped Trump's costly and purely symbolic bombing of a Syrian airfield and blamed Obama for not acting on Syria, even though that was Congress' fault.

Why defend Russia? The possibility that Trump's campaign was, perhaps unwittingly, aided and abetted by Russia is something we should ignore?

Gabbard, a so-called 'alt-left political darling, is really a right-winger disguised in the garb of the left, an altogether different and undesirable thing.