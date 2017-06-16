The Movie Monster That Won't Die: The GOP Plan To Kill Healthcare

By Mike Lux
While most of us have been distracted with the soap opera that is the Trump presidency -- I call it "The Daze of Trump's Lies" -- Mitch McConnell has been behind closed doors working hard to kill coverage for 23 million Americans and screw over seniors in nursing homes and sick little kids. That is no hyperbole, folks: Medicaid as we know it is going away.

This is the movie monster that won't die, the evil creature from the black lagoon that keeps coming after you.

After all the good work that all of you have done on health care, don't get distracted now. We have to find three Republican Senators to vote no.

You can watch this video to find out the Politics Guy's take on this cynical horror show:


