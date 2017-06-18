'This Is Weird': Chris Wallace Busts Jay Sekulow For Denying Trump Investigation After Confirming It

Jay Sekulow, a conservative activist and attorney for President Donald Trump, insisted on Sunday that the president was not under investigation for obstruction of justice even though Trump has said otherwise on Twitter.

During an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Sekulow defended Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"He takes the action that [the Attorney General's office] recommended and now he's being investigated by the Department of Justice," Sekulow complained. "He's being investigated for taking the action that the attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended him to take by the agency who recommended the terminations!"

"You've now said he is being investigated after saying [he isn't]," Wallace observed.

"No, he's not being investigated!" Sekulow shot back.

"You just said he's being investigated," Wallace noted.

Sekulow tried again to say that the president is not under investigation, but Wallace interrupted.

"Sir, you just said two times that he's being investigated," the Fox News host said. "And he's not just being investigated for firing Comey, there's also what he said to Comey when Comey was still the FBI director."

"I do not appreciate you putting words in my mouth," Sekulow complained. "When I have been crystal clear that the president is not and has not been under investigation."

"You do not know that he has not been under investigation, sir," Wallace pointed out. "Actually, what I'm trying to get is a straight answer out of you."

Sekulow argued that it would be impossible to indict the president for wrongdoing "because there is not an investigation."

"Oh boy, this is weird," Wallace interrupted. "You don't know whether there is an investigation. You just told us that."