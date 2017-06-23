WATCH: Sen. Dean Heller Says He'll Vote No On Trumpcare

Nevada Senator Dean Heller just made an appearance with Nevada's Republican Governor to announce his position on Trumpcare -- it is a "no."

In his press conference with Governor Sandoval, Heller was clear: "In this form, I will not support it."

He said he was specifically concerned about the Medicaid cuts, which would be devastating to thousands of Nevadans.

Sandoval said Medicaid expansion provided coverage to about 210,000 people in Nevada. He added that Nevada "is one of the most improved states in the country" in expanding coverage. "You have to protect Medicaid expansion states. That's what I want. Make sure we're taken care of here in the state of Nevada," Heller said. The federal government's share of funding for Medicaid, which is jointly run with individual states, would fall over the course of seven years to end up at around 57 percent of the cost of that program, which offers health coverage to the poor.

So there are four Senators who are opposing the bill because it doesn't take enough away from the poor, disabled, and middle class. And then there is at least one who opposes because it does harm to those same people.

Which way do you suppose the negotiations are going to go? Assuming Susan Collins and Dean Heller are the two approved "No" votes, and further taking into account the declarations of House conservatives that the Senate framework is too generous for them, I think we can assume this bill is about to get meaner, not kinder.

What will Senator Jeff Flake do? He knows how the plan for Medicaid works, because it nearly destroyed his state, pre-Obamacare. He, too, is up for re-election in 2018. Will he also oppose, or will he get on the Mean Train with the tea party contingent?

Maybe, just maybe, they won't have the votes no matter what. Maybe we're winning.

UPDATE:

Huh, seems like some folks aren't happy with Heller.