Trump Attacks Special Counsel

First using Newt Gingrich and other surrogates to besmirch Robert Mueller, now Trump has turned his Twitter ire on the special counsel.

Apparently Trump's big mouth, loose fingers, or small hands has triggered an investigation into "obstruction of justice" and he doesn't like that one bit.

They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Trump continued on by calling those investigating him, "some very bad and conflicted people!"

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

It's hard to tell what he means or who he's specifically targeting, so I guess it covers anyone who he believes is "out to get him."

In the real world, we know that the Russia investigations are not based on phony stories at all since they were never predicated on Trump himself being at the center of it, but members of his campaign like Gen. Flynn.

And we do know Trump tweets out phony news and imbecilic opinions almost every day.

And now we know that the public overwhelmingly believes Trump did try to impeded and obstruct Russian investigation.

A poll released Thursday by The Associated Press found that more than 60 percent of Americans think that Trump "has tried to impede or obstruct the investigation" into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. The poll also shows that 68 percent of those surveyed are at least moderately concerned that the president or someone associated with his campaign had ties to the Kremlin that would be considered inappropriate. Forty-eight percent said they were either "very concerned" or "extremely concerned."

And a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, finds that 45 percent of voters said they trusted Comey more to tell the truth, while 32 percent said they trusted the president more. Another 23 percent said they had no opinion.

The more he Twitter-whines, the less the public trusts him. Trump always has the electoral college to fall back on though whenever he feels blue.

Just ask Malcolm Turnbull!