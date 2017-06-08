Twitter Watches The Comey Hearing
A woman who has worked here a few years says this is one of the fullest she has seen it. I'm told 148 are in building, plus those outside. pic.twitter.com/hysdRwlhjn
— Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) June 8, 2017
Risch: Just b/c Clemenza says "Paulie...won't see him no more" doesn't mean Paulie was killed, right?
Comey: Are you an idiot?#ComeyDay
— driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) June 8, 2017
Who had "Lordy, I hope there are tapes" on their Comey Bingo sheet?
— Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) June 8, 2017
So now AMAZON's to blame? This guy... https://t.co/mTCWzQ66DD
— Brady Dale (@BradyDale) June 8, 2017
"Lordy I hope there are tapes." Comey
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) June 8, 2017
Oh, Rubio. Looks like the Russians have a foam party tape, too.
— Rachel Shukert (@RachelShukert) June 8, 2017
Arguing over the definition of "hope" is unnecessary because the president *fired* Comey after he didn't get what he wanted.
— Jose A. DelReal (@jdelreal) June 8, 2017
Marco Rubio trying to rehabilitate Trump. What a profile in courage he continues to be.
— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) June 8, 2017
After briefly slithering into view on Wednesday, Marco Rubio's spine has apparently returned to an alternate dimension by Thursday.
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) June 8, 2017
Comey answer to Rubio question on Trump incredibly important. "Matters briefed to the Gang of 8" tightly held. Rubio not part of Gang of 8.
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) June 8, 2017
Clearly a brave and principled position. https://t.co/zpeGYGCwvx
— Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) June 8, 2017
Dueling spin back-to-back in my inbox pic.twitter.com/ft67uz0moK
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) June 8, 2017
We're tracking in real time how CNN, FOX and MSNBC are covering the Comey hearing: https://t.co/9cdBYgzcQw pic.twitter.com/P8l0MUOS0m
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2017
Comey: He's guilty
Democrats: He's guilty
Trump: I'm guilty
Republicans: We may never get to the bottom of this
— Jason Miller (@longwall26) June 7, 2017
