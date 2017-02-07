Ana Navarro On Trump's CNN Tweet: 'He's Going To Get Someone Killed In The Media'

Republican strategist Ana Navarro has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and once again, she didn't hold back when she was asked what she thought of Trump's bizarre wrestling tweet attacking CNN that he posted just before they came back for their last panel segment on ABC's This Week:

NAVARRO: I'm a CNN commentator. I think that is unacceptable. I think that is the president of the United States taking things way too far. It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media, maybe that will stop him.

I am disappointed beyond belief by the answer that the Homeland Security Adviser just gave. What a wuss. What a wuss. You could see that he is ceding his principles. You are the Homeland Security Adviser and you can't stand here and say the difference between right and wrong? That's what's part of problem.

He is surrounded by enablers that do nothing but shake their heads and nod their heads in agreement with everything that he says. They have got to stop. They have got to stand for democracy, for freedom of the press. This is just going way too far. The President of the United States is inciting violence against the free press. And America, we cannot stand for it.