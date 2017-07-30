Budget Director Mulvaney Helps Trump Play Dangerous Game On Debt Ceiling Hike

Hair Furor took to Twitter again yesterday to express his rage at the Republicans in the Senate for failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

His budget director, Mick Mulvaney, during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday, reiterated his boss' demands, and let host Jake Tapper know they were more than willing to play a very dangerous game with the full faith and credit of the United States: Mulvaney: No other votes until Senate votes again on health care: