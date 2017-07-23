Eric Bolling Cries 'Fake News!' After Roland Martin Points Out Trump's Lies

Can anybody explain to me why ABC News asked Fox News' platinum member Trump apologist to join THIS WEEK, today?

Were they short on conservative commentators?

First Bolling complained that Trump should have used his Twitter feed instead of being interviewed by the New York Times, I guess because they are the enemy and not because Trump wanted to say the bizarre things he said.

After speaking with Trump, Bolling said Trump feels all the media wants to do is talk Russia.

Bolling then said the president hasn't lost confidence in Jeff Sessions, he's just frustrated that he recused himself over a handshake. OKAY, then.

Roland Martin replied, "This is very simple for this president and his administration. If you want to stop hearing about Russia, stop lying, stop changing stories, actually tell the truth."

"As George said to Sarah, multiple stories. We have Donald Trump, Jr., who changes his story from Saturday to Sunday, and it keeps changing and changing," he said.

And then it went to rapid fire back-and-forth.

Bolling: "Well, what is the story? What is the Russia story? I'm still waiting to find one story --

Martin: "This is the story"

Bolling: -- that has legs. It's all fake.

All fake? Trump Junior released the actual emails. How can it be fake?

Martin tried to explain that point more fully. "Eric, Eric -- this is the story. Donald Trump, Jr., says we got money from Russia. The president says we didn't. Eric Trump said it as well. Donald Trump, Jr, says to Jake Tapper in an interview that, oh, it's disgusting their discussing we had meetings about Russia with the campaign. Now we know from his own e-mail, he did."

Bolling kept crying about it, though. "No, no. -- There are no collusion --"

Awesome job, ABC.