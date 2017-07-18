Judge Napolitano On Health Care Bill Collapse: Trump 'Failed To Lead Us'

Donald Trump's favorite judge joined FBN's Varney & Co., this morning and ripped into Trump's leadership skills.

Fox Business' Stuart Varney and Judge Napolitano were discussing the collapse of the Senate health care bill and how Republicans in Congress failed to lead as well.

Napolitano said, "You pointed it out, Republicans in the Congress failed to govern and I'm sorry to say, for all of his strong personality, the president of the United States failed to lead us."

He then got demonstrative, "What did he say to them at dinner last night that by the time dessert was served, two of them said forget about it?"

The judge was referring to a dinner Trump threw for Republican Senator's Monday night to persuade them to pass the bill.

Stuart Varney replied, "It was not two at the dinner, it was two not been invited..."

"I guess he invited the wrong people to dinner." Napolitano said as he broke out in laughter.

Varney tried top contain his smile and replied, "He was totally blindsided.."

"And probably embarrassed."

"Absolutely he's embarrassed."

He's not only embarrassed, he's delusional.

This afternoon, Trump told the press that he's not going to own it.

"We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We'll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats will come to us and say how do we fix it, how do we fix it, or how do we come up with a new plan."

As I tweeted earlier, "Trump ran on repealing and replacing Obamacare - You ran on it, you own it."