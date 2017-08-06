Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Senator John McCain's office released a statement about an hour ago confirming that he has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

NBC News:

"Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," the Mayo Clinic said in the statement.

The Mayo Clinic said in the statement that “scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria," or cut out.

"The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation," it said.

McCain's office said in a statement that McCain, 80, is in good spirits.

"Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective," the statement said.

"Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate," it said.