Medicaid Expansion In Louisiana Saves 264 Women Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By Frances Langum
Two hundred sixty-four.

That's how many women were diagnosed with breast cancer under Medicaid since Louisana expanded Medicaid fifteen months ago.

Now they can begin treatment. At least those whose cancer is not so far along as to send the patient to hospice instead of treatment.

At some point this issue has to become a bipartisan cause, right? At what point do the lives of 264 people who had no access to care, begin to be something we ALL can agree on?


