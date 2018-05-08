In Louisiana GOP Tosses Grandma In The Street For A 1-Cent Tax Cut
Two words: death panels. USA Today:
Louisiana's Department of Health will begin sending nursing home eviction notices Thursday to more than 30,000 residents who could lose Medicaid under the budget passed by the state House of Representatives.
The budget passed by the House and sent to the Senate contains deep cuts to healthcare because of a shortfall of between $550 million and $648 million, depending on who's doing the calculations.
Next year's shortfall was created because about $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire June 30. The bulk of the expiring taxes, about $880 million, comes from a one-cent sales tax.
Republicans would rather have a one-cent tax cut than assist elderly people who can't feed themselves.
Thankfully there's a Democratic governor who is raising hell and will veto the House bill if it gets to his desk. But there's likely to be a long drawn out budget battle over a one-cent sales tax.
We will remember in November. #BothSidesDont
Comments