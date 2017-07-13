Trump's Thug Lawyer To Concerned Citizen: 'Watch Your Back, Bitch!'
Yesterday, ProPublica published a story about Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, and the fact that he didn't have a security clearance and wasn't particularly interested in getting one.
Rachel Maddow mentioned that story on her show last night, and as a consequence of that, a concerned stranger sent an email to Kasowitz suggesting he might want to resign rather than find himself left "as a footnote" to Trump's miserable presidency.
Kasowitz' first reply was...rude.
But he didn't stop there. Awhile later, he fired off another email.
That sparked a response from the anonymous emailer, who seemed determined to keep it civil.
Kasowitz was apparently triggered.
This is not the first time I've heard concerns about Kasowitz' position with regard to his representation of Trump. While that first email may have sounded a bit harsh, I'm guessing it was sent by a lawyer with genuine concerns for Kasowitz, the legal profession, and more. His reaction was really out of proportion.
Apparently Kasowitz realizes that too, since he sent ProPublica a statement of intent to apologize to the original sender.
“Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with client matters, said he intends to apologize to the writer of the email referenced in today’s ProPublica story. While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 p.m. was not yet over. ‘The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,’ Mr. Kasowitz said. ‘I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.’”
