Trump's Thug Lawyer To Concerned Citizen: 'Watch Your Back, Bitch!'

Yesterday, ProPublica published a story about Donald Trump's personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, and the fact that he didn't have a security clearance and wasn't particularly interested in getting one.

Rachel Maddow mentioned that story on her show last night, and as a consequence of that, a concerned stranger sent an email to Kasowitz suggesting he might want to resign rather than find himself left "as a footnote" to Trump's miserable presidency.

Kasowitz' first reply was...rude.

7/ Here is Kasowitz’s first response to the emailer: pic.twitter.com/N7bc08TtnZ — ProPublica (@ProPublica) July 13, 2017

But he didn't stop there. Awhile later, he fired off another email.

8/ Then, 15 minutes later, Kasowitz replied again: pic.twitter.com/sw4C1rEh4w — ProPublica (@ProPublica) July 13, 2017

That sparked a response from the anonymous emailer, who seemed determined to keep it civil.

9/ The man sent a polite email back to Kasowitz: pic.twitter.com/iLXAocfWPl — ProPublica (@ProPublica) July 13, 2017

Kasowitz was apparently triggered.

10/ But Kasowitz continued to harangue him: pic.twitter.com/OHI2eF2ZKj — ProPublica (@ProPublica) July 13, 2017

11/ And then, Kasowitz, the man representing the President of the United States, replied again: pic.twitter.com/hBqqnNAcVO — ProPublica (@ProPublica) July 13, 2017

This is not the first time I've heard concerns about Kasowitz' position with regard to his representation of Trump. While that first email may have sounded a bit harsh, I'm guessing it was sent by a lawyer with genuine concerns for Kasowitz, the legal profession, and more. His reaction was really out of proportion.

Apparently Kasowitz realizes that too, since he sent ProPublica a statement of intent to apologize to the original sender.