Marc Short Surprised By Camerota: Isn't Racial Violence Under Trump's Watch?

Thank you, Alisyn Camerota, for pointing out the obvious. The violence happening in America's cities is happening while Donald "I don't take any responsibility" Trump is in office.

Camerota interviewed Pence chief of staff Marc Short on Thursday's CNN's New Day.

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Do you think that people feel safe in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this morning in Donald Trump’s America? MARC SHORT: Well, Alisyn, I think that we have seen a lot of violence in Democrat-run cities. What we are seeing is an unwillingness to help enforce law and order in the streets, and that’s what this administration will continue to do. CAMEROTA: To be clear, President Trump is president today, and he was president in May when George Floyd was killed. Why should Americans think that if they re-elect him to be president anything, would be different? SHORT: Come on, Alisyn, I think you know as well as I do that this administration has stood strongly with law enforcemenT. That’s why law enforcement is continuing to support this administration. What the other side has done is continue to — continue to excuse violence in many cases against law enforcement. CAMEROTA: What do you mean, Marc? SHORT: For the first time, Alisyn, you hear Joe Biden come out yesterday and condemned the violence. It’s the first time that’s happened. Didn’t happen in Minneapolis.

Marc Short is LYING here.

Camerota ultimately asked the perfect question: "If President Trump is re-elected, there won’t be Democratic-run cities?"

“Of course there will,” said Short. “But we’ll standing with the men who put their lives at risk each and every day.”

What's happening in these cities is out-of-control racist cops shooting unarmed black people, and citizens take to the street to protest THAT violence. It becomes a race riot because white cops and their wannabe ammosexual Proud Boys are on the side of killer cops.

Trump enables all of it for the White nationalist vote.

PS. Trump's message that things will be WORSE under Biden? Is failing.

Trump keeps saying if Biden wins, there will be no cars, no cows, no suburbs now. Not a single luxury. — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) August 27, 2020