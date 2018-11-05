Marc Short Tries To Pretend Trump Is Not A Racist. Ha, Ha!

We had a little chat about racism on New Day this morning, kicked off by Trump's exaggerated use of Barack Obama's middle initial at last night's rally.

No big deal, former Trump staffer Marc Short insisted. "It's not as if Barack Obama is victimless here."

Alisyn Camerota wasn't having it. "What incendiary, toxic language did Barack Obama use?" she said.

He couldn't think of anything. Oh, wait! Obama mentioned all the administration figures who were indicted! That's incendiary, right?

And so on.

We know he's racist. We don't know why CNN hires people who insist otherwise. Weigh what you hear accordingly.