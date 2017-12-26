Watch As Trump's Kremlin Shill Mike Caputo Goes After FBI 'Bias'

We know that Trump has decided to avoid going after Robert Mueller's job (at least for now), and instead wants to purge the top ranks of the FBI to anyone who isn't personally loyal to him.

Trump buddy Michael Caputo shilled for the party line this morning on CNN's New Day (he literally used to work for a Kremlin propaganda outfit) and advocated purging the FBI of anti-Trump bias at the FBI. But he was quietly and persistently shot down by Alisyn Camerota.

“President Trump is taking aim at top officials in the FBI in a series of tweets over the holiday weekend and the president and Republicans argue the FBI is politically biassed. Is this the strategy of the Trump administration now?” she said.

“I said all along the president is not going to fire Mueller, and I think the president is taking it upon himself — I think successfully — pointing out the very obvious bias that some members of the investigation and former members of the investigation you have,” Caputo said.

“The former members– when you say Robert Mueller has to get control of it, hasn’t he?” Camerota said.

“He reassigned the folks. He saw a tweet that seemed to be anti-Trump and reassigned them and got them off the investigation.”

“Right, text messages, between two members that were having an affair,” Caputo said. “And then you have a senior member of the investigation sending similar emails to Sally Yates, the former member of the Department of Justice and attending Hillary Clinton’s victory party."

“It’s just absurd on its face to think that the FBI is a den of lefty liberals. It just doesn’t hold water,” Camerota said.

“As you know, the people leading the investigation are Republicans and the FBI is a crime-fighting organization where I think, if you did a poll, most people would say they were Republicans. It’s just not the lefty organization the president is painting it as.”

Nice to see a reporter doing her job.