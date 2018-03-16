WATCH: Outnumbered Host Cut Off While Being Stupid

My colleague Heather caught this moment on Fox's Outnumbered yesterday. Trish Regan is trying to launch another Fox News attack on Andrew McCabe, their whipping boy of the week.

She includes the irrelevant information that McCabe's wife ran for office and received money from Democratic politicians.

Amidst a lot of crosstalk, another host asks Regan, "So cabinet member's spouses shouldn't be political?"

"Absolutely not!" says Trish.

I guess in the heat of the moment Trish Regan forgot that Commerce Secretary Elaine Chou is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But hey, if Trish Regan wants to call for Mitch to step down due to conflict of interest, I'm all for it.

Before Trish could be embarrassed on air, Harris Faulkner cut her off -- Fox had BREAKING! NEWS! that Donald Trump was in a room with a camera in it.